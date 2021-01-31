Cheaper vehicles ‘will not be drain on fiscus’

CAPE TOWN - VEHICLE dealers have called on the government to review taxes on vehicles in order to help the industry to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic-related sales slump. The National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada) said the government needed to make vehicles more affordable by reducing taxes that currently amount to more than 40 percent of the price of every new vehicle. Nada chairperson Mark Dommisse said the reduction of the ad valorem tax would have a neutral impact on revenues to the government, as the tax on increased sales would offset the lower rate of tax per vehicle. Dommisse said revenue shorfall to the government on new vehicle taxes was currently R1.2 billion per month, based on 12 000 fewer cars being sold. He said the pandemic not only deepened an existing economic recession, but resulted in the domestic new vehicle market in 2020 dropping.

“What the industry needs now is a significant financial stimulus package from the government to allow the industry to accelerate its recovery processes,” said Dommisse. “The most effective way to increase sales will be to make new vehicles more affordable, by reducing the huge portion of the purchase price that goes to the government in various forms of taxation.”

Tax on the purchase price of a vehicle costing R450 000 currently sits at 42 percent, or R189 000. The percentage is made up mainly of customs duties and an ad valorem duty on a sliding scale.

There is also CO2 tax, increased during lockdown last year, VAT, which sits at 15 percent and additional tax that account for a portion of unrebated import duty. Then motorists and transport operators also have to pay the fuel levy, annual licence fees, a tyre levy and controversial toll fees, said Dommisse. Taxes and levies make up about 70 percent of the fuel price.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) recently said that making vehicles more affordable had the potential to boost new vehicle sales by about 28 000 units a year.

“We are pleased Naamsa has requested the government to cut taxes, by removing the carbon tax on exhaust emissions and reducing the ad valorem duty,” said Dommisse.

Naamsa chief executive Mike Mabasa said they have been engaging with the government on ways to reduce the tax burden on motor manufacturers, but motor manufacturers were also mindful that the government, if struggling to pay for Covid19 vaccines, could also not accede to every request for financial assistance from every industry.

