Now that bargain hunters had a few days to rest over the weekend, it's time for them to start their hunt again for the best prices offered on Cyber Monday by stores.

JOHANNESBURG - Now that bargain hunters had a few days to rest over the weekend, it's time for them to start their hunt again for the best prices offered on Cyber Monday by stores. A select few South African stores are offering discounts for Cyber Monday.

Black Friday seemed to be a massive success for retailers and shoppers, between midnight and 2pm on Friday, the total number of transactions processed through First National Bank's (FNB’s) Merchant Acquiring Systems were 7.4 million compared to 5.6 million in 2018, the lender said in a statement on Friday.





This represents a 40 percent increase in transaction volumes compared to the same period last year. Transactions processed through the bank’s Merchant Acquiring Systems peaked at an average of 306 transactions per second.





Online merchants like Takealot, Zando and eBucks Shop were among the top online retailers where FNB customers bought discounted goods and services.





FNB debit and credit card holders made more than R2.5 billion worth of purchases during last year’s Black Friday, it would appear that more purchases will be made on Cyber Monday this year as well.





Take a look at some of the offers available from South African stores below: