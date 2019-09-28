Check out the top 10 popular suburbs to rent homes in Johannesburg







Private Property has rounded up its list of the top 10 places where people can rent in Johannesburg. Photo: James White DURBAN - Private Property has rounded up its list of the top 10 places where people can rent in Johannesburg. According to Private Property, for many people, renting is their first big step towards owning their own home. For others, renting properties is a way of life, giving them the freedom to move on short notice, and manage their budget in a more predictable fashion ABSA’s Homeowner Sentiment Index for Q2 2019 found that 75 percent of people surveyed would rather buy than rent, however the demand for rental properties in Gauteng is always growing. Choosing your neighbourhood is often highly dependent on where your office is situated, which schools your children attend, and where your family needs to be. But finding a place to rent in Joburg can be an overwhelming experience, especially if you’re not sure where to begin your search. Of course, money is always a significant consideration when choosing where to rent in Gauteng. Private Property took a look at which suburbs are the most popular to rent in Gauteng, and they worked to a strict budget.

Here are the top 10 suburbs where people can rent in Joburg, for under R10 000 a month:

1. Ferndale

2. Protea Glen

3. Northcliff

4. Halfway Gardens

5. Douglasdale

6. North Riding

7. Paulshof

8. Lonehill

9. Sunninghill

10. Noordwyk

How to avoid scams when renting property

According to Seeff Property Group, the real estate industry has benefited greatly from technological advances but it has also made it easier for scammers to prey on unsuspecting landlords, tenants and agents.

Steve van Wyk, MD of Seeff Centurion said that the following red lights should not be ignored when it comes to rentals:

1. When a landlord or agent asks for a non-refundable deposit to secure the property even before you as the tenant have viewed it or before the agent/landlord have met you.

2. When they keep cancelling show days. Consider whether there is even a property to show.

3. When the rental rate seems too good to be true.

4. When the agent/landlord keeps stalling/ignoring you or not getting back to you within a reasonable time frame.

5. When you are put under pressure to pay a deposit or to fill out paperwork before the required procedures have been followed. If an agent or landlord tells you that it’s not necessary to check your credit score or call for references this should also raise concern.

6. When you can’t find any information on the “agent” on the internet or when the agent does not provide an office number and email address in addition to their cell phone number.

7. When an Internet search shows that the agent has been reported for doubtful dealings in the past.

8. When you can’t find info on the real estate agency online or their website seems amateurish.

9. When you call the agency that the estate agent claims to work with and either they don’t know who the agent is or the agent does not work there anymore. The status of both the Estate Agent and Estate Agency can be checked on www.eaab.org.za

10. When the agent cannot produce a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

