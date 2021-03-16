China relaxes border control for foreigners

CAPE TOWN - In a bid to resume people-to-people exchanges with other countries for work and production on the mainland, China has eased visa application rules for those who have been inoculated with Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines.

According to a notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foregin Affairs of China in the special administrative region of Hong Kong last week, the change is effective from March 15 and applies to international travellers who have obtained a vaccination certificate after receiving the required two shots.

“Foreign nationals and their family members visiting the mainland of China for resuming work and production in various fields need only to provide the documents required before the Covid-19 pandemic when applying for a visa,” the statement said.

“The scope of applicants eligible for applying for a visa out of emergency humanitarian needs will be expanded as appropriate.”

Business publication China Briefing noted that foreign nationals looking to resume work would no longer need proof of a negative coronavirus test, an invitation letter or an invitation verification notice issued by the foreign affairs office.