CAPE TOWN - A Chinese economic and trade delegation consisting of 60 entrepreneurs from more than 40 major companies are expected to sign 87 cooperation agreements with their South African counterparts during a signing ceremony to be held in Cape Town on Friday. The delegation, led by Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce in the People's Republic of China, will visit South Africa to further enhance business cooperation at the signing ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

This comes after the effective implementation of the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the outcomes of the 2018 Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

The event will be witnessed and graced by President Ramaphosa, who is also expected to deliver a speech at the event, which will also see Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Ambassador Lin Songtian in attendance.

According to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in South Africa, this was a major stride taken by The People's Republic of China to implement on important concensus reached between the two heads of state.

"The significance goes beyond the event itself, it fully shows the strong political commitment and confidence of the Chinese government to support the ANC [African National Congress] government under the leadership of President Ramaphosa for economic development and renewal," the statement said.

After the signing ceremony, a media briefing will also be held by Ambassador Songtian and Minister Patel on the major outcomes of the Chinese economic and trade delegation's visit to South Africa

