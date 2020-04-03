CIPC to cancel certificates not designated as essential services

JOHANNESBURG - During the course of its review of the Essential Service list of applications, the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has established that certain companies not designated as Essential Services have either fraudulently or negligently applied on the Bizportal website (www.bizportal.gov.za).

The CIPC said in a statement, "As was made clear when the automated certificate was issued by the CIPC, that the provision thereof was based on information provided by the registered Company itself, and that possession thereof does not in itself constitute the right to continue operating during the lockdown period. The operation of any essential service is subject to full compliance with the applicable lockdown regulations and that the company falls within the scope of essential services as defined in the regulations."