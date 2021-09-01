Citadel acquires Precept Wealth Solutions
Specialist wealth management company Citadel announced that it had acquired a 100 percent stake in Precept Wealth Solutions (PWS) as it grows its wealth portfolio footprint.
PWS is a boutique financial services provider, with 450 clients in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. It has R2.15 billion in assets under management.
Citadel chief executive Andrew Möller said acquisitions that added value to the company and its clients were an integral part of Citadel’s growth strategy.
“This strategy has resulted in Citadel becoming one of the most influential leaders in the South African wealth management space,” he said.
In recent years, Citadel has acquired the Wealth Corporation, Consolidated Financial Planning, Purpose Wealth and Point 3. These transactions, coupled with organic growth, have resulted in Citadel’s assets under management growing to more than R70bn at the end of July.
“Citadel and PWS share a similar company culture and philosophies, which makes this a good fit. We welcome PWS founder Mandy Stratfold and her team to Citadel and believe PWS clients will greatly benefit from our specialist services,” said Möller.
Citadel was founded in 1993. Over the past 28 years, the company has expanded to offer advisory services, financial planning, fiduciary services, foreign exchange, risk cover and philanthropy for high-net-worth individuals. Citadel has 10 offices across South Africa and an office in Guernsey in the Channel Islands. | Staff Reporter