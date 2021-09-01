Citadel acquires Precept Wealth Solutions

Specialist wealth management company Citadel announced that it had acquired a 100 percent stake in Precept Wealth Solutions (PWS) as it grows its wealth portfolio footprint. PWS is a boutique financial services provider, with 450 clients in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. It has R2.15 billion in assets under management.

Citadel chief executive Andrew Möller said acquisitions that added value to the company and its clients were an integral part of Citadel’s growth strategy. “This strategy has resulted in Citadel becoming one of the most influential leaders in the South African wealth management space,” he said.