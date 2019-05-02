Picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s Urban Management Directorate will host four informal trading information sessions in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Kuils River and Macassar during the month of May. It is anticipated that more than 240 informal traders will attend the planned information sessions during the month of May 2019.

To date, about 150 informal traders have attended similar information sessions that were held in Eerste River, Lwandle, Somerset West and Strand during April 2019.

‘The informal trading information sessions are intended to inform the sector about the roles and responsibilities of the City in managing informal trading. The aim is to provide information about specific support interventions which are available to the informal trading sector,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg.

Knowledge enables empowerment

The information sessions will focus on:

How to apply for informal trading permits

How to ensure compliance with environmental health regulations for food vendors

How the City supports effective waste management and what a trader’s responsibility is

Details of the Informal Trading By-Law and what traders need to do to ensure compliance thereof

Tax compliance and how this is applicable to informal traders

How to access finance for informal traders

‘Informal trading is not without its challenges. It is a tough balancing act between the formal and informal sectors. However, with proper guidance and support many of these challenges are resolved. Having said this, we should be mindful that informal traders enable large numbers of people to gain a foothold in the city’s urban economy and the City needs to support them in their ventures.

‘The informal economy is a source of income to our most vulnerable households and it offers residents an alternative to the formal sector so that they can shop and search for bargains especially during tough economic times,’ said Alderman Twigg.

