SAB Newlands Brewery Environmental Manager, Andile Kebe receives the 5-star water certification awarded to SAB Newlands Brewery from City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor, Ian Neilson. PHOTO: Supplied

CAPE TOWN -The South African Breweries’ (SAB) Newlands Brewery had been awarded a 5-star water grading by the City of Cape Town on Tuesday. The award, which recognises the organisation’s integrated water management system and its work to promote water-wise use in the local business sector, was presented the by City’s deputy mayor, Ian Neilson.

Through best practice and stringent water use target setting, SAB’s Newlands Brewery has managed to reduce its water use from 3.73 hectolitres of water for every one hectolitre of beer produced to 2.8hl of water.

“Protecting precious water resources is an important sustainability goal for SAB and AB InBev. Over the years, we have always looked to reduce water consumption and usage at our breweries across South Africa and the rest of the globe,” Plant manager at SAB Newlands Brewery, Bryan Versfeld said in a statement.

Newlands Spring is situated on land belonging to SAB and the organisation has water use authorisation from the national department of water and sanitation (DWS) that allows collection from the Newlands Spring for its commercial purposes and allows the overflow to be collected by the public.

The company said that no municipal water, which is greatest at risk in the City of Cape Town, is used to brew products at SAB Newlands Brewery. Water for brewing is sourced from the Newlands Spring and borehole water, freeing up approximately 1.7-million additional litres of water per month to the City.

- African News Agency (ANA)