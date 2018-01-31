CAPE TOWN - The transport and urban development authority is set to commence with the reconstruction of a section of Langverwacht road between Amandel and Zevenwacht link roads in Kuils River which will cost the municipality a R50m, said the City on Monday.

This road section covering a distance of approximately 1,3 km will be turned into a dual carriageway. The project is scheduled to commence early in February 2018 and is expected to take 24 months to complete. This is subject to all permits and contractual documentation being in place, suitable weather conditions, and no other unforeseen delays.

The City said in a statement, commuters will be able to use the existing Langverwacht road during the construction period but some road deviations, stop-go controls, and temporary road closures will be in effect when required.

Councillor Brett Herron, the City’s mayoral committee member for transport and urban development said, "This project is implemented with the commuters in mind and speaks to our commitment to reducing traffic congestion in our city. Commuters can look forward to improved traffic flow and spending less time on the road when this project is completed. It will serve a dual purpose. On the one hand motorists will enjoy a smoother driving experience and, on the other, pedestrians will be safe on the new walkways".

According to the City’s mayoral committee member for area east, Anda Ntsodo, the City will make all reasonable attempts to minimise the impact of the construction activities on the road users.

In light of the drought crisis, the City said water will be extracted from a newly constructed borehole for the construction activities.

- BUSINESS REPORT