Civic Tech in Africa: transforming public-private partnerships for a secure digital future

By Eldrid Jordaan In the ever-evolving world of technology, history has shown that innovation often outpaces its original intentions. The N95 mask, an emblem of resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, began life as a moulded, non-woven material designed for industrial use. Its journey from a utilitarian tool to a vital public health asset exemplifies how adaptation can meet urgent challenges. Similarly, Africa's civic technology landscape holds transformative potential - if guided by foresight and robust governance.

As the continent grapples with digital expansion, the conversation must move beyond innovation for its own sake to how technology can be harnessed to safeguard privacy, build trust and create equitable opportunities. The stakes are high: with burgeoning smartphone penetration and a youthful, tech-savvy population, Africa's digital future is both promising and precarious. Data Governance: Africa’s Digital Crossroads Data is often referred to as the new oil, but in Africa, it’s a double-edged sword. The proliferation of digital services across the continent has brought both opportunities and risks. Without robust governance frameworks, data collection could spiral into an unregulated "wild west," jeopardising privacy, security, and trust in digital systems.

Recognising these challenges, stakeholders gathered in September at the African Development Bank’s second annual Innovate Africa Symposium in Kigali, Kenya. The event focused on strengthening data governance across Africa’s public and private sectors. Building on the previous year’s discussions, this year’s symposium tackled the practical steps needed to create an ecosystem where data-driven innovation can thrive ethically and legally. The outcomes were clear: effective data governance isn’t only about regulation - it’s the backbone of sustainable development. By ensuring high-quality, reliable data, governments can better inform policy decisions, monitor progress, and evaluate the impact of initiatives. For Africa, where achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is critical yet complex, this foundation is non-negotiable. A Foundation for Trust and Privacy

The digital economy is expanding at breakneck speed across Africa, from e-commerce platforms in Lagos to mobile payment systems in Nairobi. According to the GSM Association, smartphone adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa reached 50% in 2022, and is expected to grow to 66% by 2025. This growing connectivity presents immense opportunities for civic tech, but it also heightens the risks associated with unregulated data collection. Data breaches are no longer hypothetical. In 2022, over 60% of African businesses reported experiencing a data breach, according to the International Data Corporation. Robust data governance frameworks are the linchpin of this digital transformation. By aligning with international standards and tailoring regulations to local contexts, African nations can cultivate public trust in digital systems. Such frameworks not only enhance privacy and security but also ensure compliance, making it easier for governments and businesses to collaborate. For institutions like the AfDB and national statistical offices, the stakes are even higher. Accurate, secure data underpins their ability to coordinate development projects, assess economic trends, and guide policy. Standardised protocols for data sharing can streamline collaboration across sectors, enabling smarter, more effective decision-making.

Established Start-up Ecosystems Driving Innovation Africa’s start-up ecosystems are already thriving. Cape Town, for instance, is home to over 450 active tech start-ups, supported by its well-developed infrastructure and access to funding. Kigali, often dubbed Africa’s "Silicon Valley," has emerged as a regional hub for innovation, driven by pro-business policies and a strong focus on digital transformation. Collectively, African start-ups raised $4.8 billion (R1.6 trillion) in funding in 2022 alone, according to Partech’s Africa Tech Venture Capital Report. These vibrant ecosystems demonstrate Africa’s long-standing appetite for tech-driven solutions. However, scaling these innovations further and unlocking their full potential requires a solid foundation of trust built on robust data governance frameworks.

Catalysing Innovation and Growth Beyond governance, data offers an untapped reservoir of potential to drive innovation and economic growth. The African Union estimates that the digital economy could contribute $180bn to the continent’s GDP by 2025, provided the necessary infrastructure and data governance systems are in place. This economic promise highlights the urgency of creating a secure, standardised data environment to support start-ups, attract investment, and boost technological progress. For instance, civic tech platforms that improve electoral transparency or digitise government services are already making waves. In South Africa, recent calls to digitise Home Affairs reflect a broader push towards responsive governance powered by technology.

A Collaborative Digital Future The challenge of data governance isn’t Africa’s alone, but the continent’s unique position offers a compelling case for collaboration. Public-private partnerships are crucial to this effort. Governments must create enabling environments through policy and infrastructure, while private entities bring the innovation and agility to turn policies into practical solutions. Africa can draw inspiration from models like Estonia's digital government and India's Aadhaar system, which have shown how technology can revolutionise governance. Estonia’s e-Governance excels in security and efficiency, while Aadhaar has scaled digital identity to over 1.3 billion people, improving access to essential services. However, both face challenges: Estonia’s success benefits from a small, digitally literate population, and Aadhaar has been criticised for privacy risks and potential exclusion. Africa must adapt these models to its unique context, prioritising inclusivity, robust data governance, and cybersecurity, while building on locally-driven solutions like the African Civic Tech Atlas.

A Blueprint for Tomorrow Africa’s digital journey is at an inflection point. The choices made today will shape not only the continent’s economic trajectory but also its societal fabric. By investing in robust data governance and embracing the transformative potential of civic tech, Africa can build a future where technology serves its people, not the other way around. Much like the N95 mask’s journey from the factory floor to the frontlines of a global pandemic, the tools and systems we create now will evolve in ways we cannot fully predict. The question is whether that evolution will safeguard and enable - or exploit and divide. With foresight and collaboration, Africa has the opportunity to set a global benchmark for digital responsibility and innovation.