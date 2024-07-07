Clarity on Zim exemption permits deadline – Neasa

The National Employers’ Association of South Africa (Neasa) on Thursday provided clarity for all affected parties on the relevant deadlines and periods of validity of the the Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEP) dispensation. There are more than a million Zimbabweans living in South Africa, according to South Africa’s census data.

It said for the current holders of the original ZEPs, the deadline has been extended and was valid until November 29, 2024. Current holders of the original ZEPs were entitled to apply for new exemption permits, while new exemption permits issued were valid until November 29, 2025. It said the original ZEP holders who had already applied for waivers and for other mainstream visas did not have to apply for the “new” exemption permits; and therefore, if an original ZEP holder had applied for a waiver and a mainstream visa, he/she would be allowed to remain and be employed in South Africa, until they receive the outcome of their applications.