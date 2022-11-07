Clear shift needed towards more continuous and real-time basis of auditing

In the past few years, certain auditing companies have drawn heavy criticism for not properly reporting on the fraudulent and unethical activities of certain companies. By the time the fraudulent activities were discovered, it was much too late. This, of course, begs the question: Can the current model of the traditional regulatory and statutory audit still make sense in the changing business environment? The audits currently performed by independent and external auditors – in line with relevant laws and regulations – compel the audited organisation to submit a complete set of reporting information.

After following a risk-based audit process and carefully studying this information, according to legislative and auditing principles, the auditor produces an annual report in line with the legislated time lines and to meet stakeholder needs. However, the business world has changed dramatically. Constantly developing technology and increased market competition has led to business taking place at a much greater speed. Given the fast pace of business, the complex environment and greater risk and uncertainty, decision makers increasingly have to make decisions in real time. Due to the evolving needs of businesses, the question therefore arises as to whether the current audit process still meets the needs of the modern business and the market, which increasingly demand real-time audit opinions.

Although still valuable, in many cases a set of audited financial statements produced months after the financial year-end no longer provide the necessary level of insight into the audited company and the changing circumstances, as expected by stakeholders in a fast-changing business world. In order to gain a competitive advantage and to meet their objectives, businesses are investing huge amounts in sophisticated technology and digital transformation to provide readily available and reliable information. Businesses typically invest in the automation of business systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain (distributed ledger technology), big data analytics, cloud computing, and real-time data analysis and decision-making. These are all complex technologies that auditors will increasingly be confronted with during audits. Financial institutions that are subjected to much stricter compliance, as well as suppliers, investors, the public and government, could also probably do with real-time assurance and audit opinions. Blockchain technology developments could contribute to a different picture when it comes to reporting, assurance and decision-making in the coming years.

The extensive use of technology in business, in fact, creates an opportunity for auditors to expand, reform and innovate the offering of the audit and assurance function to continuous and real-time auditing. Auditors will not only have to understand these technologies, but will have to employ equally sophisticated tools and techniques in performing their audit procedures. Intelligent auditing, using artificial intelligence, natural language processing, optical character recognition, voice recognition, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent process automation (IPA), and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as descriptive and predictive analytics, have become essential tools for audits in the digital era. Technology tools to support data mining and the analysis of trends, risks and anomalies; automate processes; and aggregate structured and unstructured data, can provide important business insights. Whatever the technology used by auditors, a clear and pertinent shift towards a more continuous and real-time basis of auditing is needed. Some of the large auditing firms are already offering a very limited version of this service by using multi-disciplinary teams, advanced technology, design thinking and data analytics. However, this new approach requires a major change from the usual conventional and cautious after-the-fact “stamp of approval”.

Auditing requirements are mostly based on legislation and prescribed auditing standards. Fortunately, the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) has recently updated the audit engagement standards to include the use of technology, without compromising the rigour and quality of the audit process. The IAASB is also proactively monitoring the technology landscape and is studying the impact of innovative and disruptive technology on the audit profession in both the short and longer term to possibly adapt the future setting of standards and the regulatory framework. Although the auditing profession continues to innovate and embrace the use of technology, the process is rather tedious and slow. The current audit process not only leaves important issues undetected for many months until the annual audit, but also mostly analyses samples with the possibility of sampling risk (the risk that the sampled data points do not properly represent the larger population).

More up-to-date standards, a modern regulatory framework, as well as the use of advanced and intelligent technology, could enable continuous and real-time auditing and improve the relevance and impact of the audit process. Auditing has become a labour intensive and costly process. However, the smart use of technology could further result in a greater productivity, fewer audit hours and thus lower fees. The use of innovative technology would also ensure auditors are getting to an opinion much faster and could improve the recovery of audit fees. Currently it is already possible for internal auditors to provide real-time assurance in certain circumstances. However, it seems as if external auditing will take much more time to adopt and implement real-time auditing. The pity is that under the current difficult economic conditions the financial year-end audit recently completed for the 2021 financial year may be too late to make significant changes.

During volatile times supply chain processes, valuations, impairments and other aspects of business are considerably impacted, resulting in several challenges that need to be managed carefully and timeously. The financial audit process has been relatively stagnant over the past two decades. The implementation of computer assistance in auditing changed the form of the work, but the historical nature remained the same, leading to a slow process often lacking in innovation. Although the business world is changing at digital speed, the auditing profession seems to be still focusing on arcane measures and old-fashioned assurance. Through the support of technology and a focus on an ecosystem of interlinked data sources and artificial intelligence to perform assurance tasks, and drawing exceptions from a continuous audit, the audit process could develop past the “ticking and tying” on which it is focused today, and progress to the world of advanced and intelligent real-time or near-real-time data analytics and information processing.

Continuous and real-time auditing, supported by intelligent (smart) technologies could ensure the availability of relevant information to enable timeous decisions. Although smaller companies may struggle with the investment in technology, the use of technology in business will increase, and so will the use of advanced and real-time data analytics. However, it remains to be seen how soon the auditing profession will adapt to a technology-driven business world and intelligent auditing! If the changing needs of stakeholders are not met, the traditional historic auditing function may lose its continued relevance due to the widening gap between technology and auditing. Professor Louis Fourie Professor Louis C H Fourie is an Extraordinary Professor at the University of the Western Cape.