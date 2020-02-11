JOHANNESBURG - Moody's Investors Service said yesterday that environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues were increasingly influencing credit quality assessments and investment decisions, it said in a round-up report, summarising key ESG trends recently published in 2020 Outlooks.
Ram Sri-Saravanapavaan, ESG Analyst at Moody’s, said, “One major trend is that climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy are growing in relevance for global credit markets. Investors are seeking more disclosure from companies about how they are addressing these risks as the financial implications are becoming clearer,” he said.
Stricter climate policies would raise transition risk for the most exposed carbon-intensive sectors, including utilities, oil and gas, car manufacturing, airlines, building materials and shipping.