Climate change presents both a challenge and an opportunity – Cosatu

Boitumelo Molete Last week saw Cosatu host 150 trade union representatives from 20 different countries including 15 from Africa for the Just Transition Global South Exchange. Progressive NGOs, academics and activists also joined the gathering to discuss climate change and what it means for workers and communities in Africa and the Global South given the poor and the vulnerable bear the brunt of its impact.

In the context of South Africa’s struggle for social justice, the issue of climate change presents both a challenge and an opportunity, particularly through the lens of a just transition. Cosatu as the country’s largest federation of trade unions plays a pivotal role in shaping policies that impact workers. This is seen in the Cosatu Policy on Climate Change “a just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy”, (2011) and the Cosatu Just Transition Blueprint for Workers (2022). As climate change increasingly affects workers, especially women, Cosatu’s stance on a just transition is critical and illustrated in the newly developed Just Transition in Gender toolkit (2024). Appreciating the intersection of gender, climate change, and labour rights is important and gives perspective on the significance of Cosatu’s work in ensuring that women are not left behind in the just transition. The impact of climate change on women in South Africa

Climate change has far-reaching effects on South Africa’s economy, society, and environment. Women, particularly those from marginalised communities, are disproportionately affected due to existing gender inequalities. These include limited access to resources, lower economic power, and a higher burden of care responsibilities. In rural areas, women often depend on natural resources for their livelihoods, making them more vulnerable to climate-induced environmental changes such as droughts, floods, and shifting agricultural patterns. While urban women, especially in informal settlements, face challenges like inadequate infrastructure, which makes them more susceptible to extreme weather events. Additionally, as the economy transitions away from fossil fuels, women in traditional industries may face job losses without adequate support for retraining or alternative employment. Cosatu’s role in advocating for a just transition

Cosatu has long been an advocate for workers’ rights and social justice in South Africa. The federation recognises that climate change is a critical issue that intersects with labour rights, and it has taken a proactive stance in advocating for a just transition. This transition aims to move the economy toward sustainability while ensuring that the shift is equitable and inclusive, particularly for vulnerable groups like women. The position of Cosatu on just transition is grounded in the principles of social dialogue, equity, and solidarity. The federation emphasises the need for comprehensive social protection measures, retraining programmes – skilling, reskilling and upskilling – and the creation of green jobs that are accessible to all, particularly women. These efforts are aligned with Cosatu’s broader commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace. Challenges and opportunities for women in the just transition

One of the significant challenges in the just transition is ensuring that the benefits of green jobs and new economic opportunities are equitably distributed. Historically, women have been under-represented in sectors such as energy, engineering, and construction, which are central to the green economy. Cosatu recognises that without targeted interventions, women may continue to be excluded from these emerging opportunities. To address this, Cosatu advocates for gender-responsive policies that promote the inclusion of women in green jobs. This includes measures such as quotas, targeted training programmes, and support for women-owned enterprises in the green economy. Additionally, Cosatu pushes for the recognition and redistribution of unpaid care work, which disproportionately falls on women and can limit their participation in the formal economy. On the other hand, the just transition also presents significant opportunities for advancing gender equality. The shift towards a low-carbon economy can be an opportunity to break down traditional gender roles and promote women’s participation in sectors where they have been historically under-represented. By advocating for inclusive policies, Cosatu aims to ensure that the transition contributes to a more gender-equitable society.

The role of social dialogue in promoting gender equity Social dialogue is a cornerstone to achieving a just transition. This involves engaging with the government, employers, and civil society to ensure that workers’ voices are heard in the development and implementation of climate policies. For women, social dialogue is particularly important in addressing the unique challenges they face in the labour market and ensuring that their needs are considered in the transition process.

Cosatu has been instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of gender perspectives in social dialogue processes. This includes pushing for the participation of women’s representatives in decision-making forums and ensuring that gender analysis is integrated into all aspects of climate and labour policies. The intersection of climate change, gender, and labour rights presents both challenges and opportunities for South Africa. Through its commitment to a just transition, Cosatu is working to ensure that women are not left behind in the shift towards a more sustainable economy. By advocating for gender-responsive policies, social dialogue, and the inclusion of women in green jobs, Cosatu is actively working towards a more equitable and just future. However, ongoing efforts are needed to ensure that the benefits of the green economy are shared by all, and that women are empowered to take an active role in shaping this new reality.