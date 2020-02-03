IHS Markit 15th Annual Coal Conference held in Cape Town last week, which brought together 300 domestic and international suppliers and buyers of the fossil fuel, heard how junior coal miners feared a bleak future as sources of funding were few and far between.
Xolile Mdolo, chief executive of Zomhlaba Resources, told delegates on Friday that it was difficult to find money to fund coal projects.
“Conventional banking systems in this country do not afford us space and probably the opportunity to invest with us. We have no cushion, making it difficult to create jobs and ensure opportunities for our host communities,” said Mdolo.
Mdolo said development funders, including the Industrial Development Corporation at times provided funds, however, the long-time frames to access the funding often threatened the viability of projects.