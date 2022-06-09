Coastal and estate living realising higher house price growth

Sellers of coastal properties are realising better prices for their homes than inland homeowners. Lightstone Property’s May newsletter showed that, as at end December 2021, house price inflation in coastal areas was 6.1 percent and in non-coastal areas was 4.9 percent.

Story continues below Advertisement

The national average at the end of March was at 4.55 percent. And while average house price inflation for sectional title and freehold properties has drifted downwards since mid-2021, Lightstone data showed the value of estate homes was steady, and in some areas increased significantly, as security becomes more important for home buyers. RE/MAX of Southern Africa chief executive Adrian Goslett said the trend to favour a coastal lifestyle over urban areas has remained strong, even after the peak pandemic activity had subsided.

“The pandemic saw buyers spread further afield to find homes that offer a higher quality of lifestyle. This trend seems to be holding strong for as long as the option to work remotely continues to exist,” he said. Barbara Larney of RE/MAX Town and Country said the “buying panic of fleeing to the countryside” during the pandemic was over in Hermanus, Franschhoek and Paarl. “That being said, I doubt things will go back to how they were before. Young families have been taking advantage of this lifestyle shift by abandoning locations they were tied to only because of their jobs,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Smaller towns are likely to grow faster in some instances to accommodate this demand,” she added. Betterbond chief executive Carl Coetzee said the “pandemic has not only changed the way we work and socialise, it has also changed the way we live. Quality of life has become important… there’s been a surge of interest in lifestyle estates that make it possible to enjoy recreational activities in a controlled environment. “It’s not surprising that the value of homes sold in estates is higher than other property types, and rising rapidly to accommodate this demand,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Larney said the main reason for buyers moving to coastal and country areas was semigration. “The most activity is seen at the coast, Gansbaai and surrounding areas, especially between the R2.5 to R5 million price range. Remote working and people wanting space, security and an outdoor lifestyle is a major trend,” she said. She said the pandemic had accelerated the trend of digital nomads – individuals who travel from place to place with no fixed permanent home and who tend to rent their next temporary home from abroad, sight unseen.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, there were increasing concerns around affordability. “We are seeing increasing inventory in certain segments. With rising interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical turmoil, buyers are more likely to evaluate their next move. The scale still favours the seller for now, but we are starting to see a shift,” she said. Homes off the grid were becoming increasingly popular.