South Africa's Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is talking with Zimbabwean officials about the establishment and operations of a special economic zone in that country's Manicaland province, it said on Wednesday. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is talking with Zimbabwean officials about the establishment and operation of a special economic zone (SEZ) in that country's Manicaland province, it said on Wednesday. In a statement, it said discussions with a Zimbabwean team lead by Manicaland provincial affairs minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba in Port Elizabeth had focused on how to grow and strengthen the African economy through industrialization.

"Our involvement in the rest of the African continent forms part of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to promote the development and economic integration of the African continent,” CDC unit head of marketing, brand & communication Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said.

“Also, it is in line with continental objectives and strategies set out by the African Union Agenda 2063 and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)."

Established in 1999, the CDC, which is wholly-owned by the Eastern Cape province's department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, is the operator of the Coega SEZ in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.