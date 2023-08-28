Coega Steel Mill project in Eastern Cape to provide rolled metal for manufacturing

Coega Steels, a producer of steel products, aims to establish a state-of-the-art R160 million rolling mill facility project in the Eastern Cape, with the goal to be built by next year.

CEO of Coega Steels Hassan Khan said in a statement on Friday that the facility’s modern machinery and cutting-edge technology would serve as a catalyst for the local manufacturing sector, supplying reliable and efficient sources of steel and finished products to vital industries such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure development.