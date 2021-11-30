Collaboration is key to deliver green economy in SA, says Nedbank

EFFICIENT collaboration will be key in ensuring South Africa realises the benefits of the green economy, according to Nedbank’s green economy CSI strategy webinar, launched last week.

The central theme was that closer cross-functional and multi-stakeholder partnerships at all levels are vital in delivering a green economy that can benefit the grass-roots of the South African society, particularly people living in underserviced rural and township communities.

Through its green economy CSI strategy, Nedbank said it had already identified six projects in agriculture, waste, water and energy in poverty-stricken communities within South Africa, creating circular economies and financial exclusion. The bank said as the initiative evolved, it sought to work with partners across the entire value chain to establish best practice in addressing the country’s pressing climate challenge, as well as poverty.

Pillay said there was a huge demand for financial skills, expertise and funding of corporate social investment strategies that intersect climate sustainability, and economic development.