Collaborative approach increasingly required for SA’s ‘just transition’ imperative

By Zimasa Vazi The notion of a just transition has been increasingly endorsed, largely to support carbon emissions reduction targets and in recognition of potential new green employment and economic diversification opportunities.

The Paris Agreement of 2015, being the first international treaty to recognise its centrality to climate action and economic prosperity, highlights the imperative of a just transition. In the case of South Africa, the creation of decent work and quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities is fundamental as we transition to a low carbon future. Since 1996, various climate change-related national policies, frameworks and legislation have been drafted to support South Africa’s climate initiatives across scales and frame the country’s transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient country. Beyond global and domestic policy and legislative commitments, the transition to a low-carbon economy is important for boosting inclusive economic growth, creating quality jobs in new sectors such as New Energy Vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, increasing energy security and addressing climate change risks.

A compact of civil society, workers and industry is needed The National Development Plan 2030 (NDP) of 2012 advocated for an engaged citizenry, growing an inclusive economy, building capabilities, enhancing the capacity of the state, and promoting leadership and partnerships throughout society. Despite a strong civil society constituent in the country and good work taking place, it is clear that communities still feel unheard and unsupported in relation to the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality and also the just transition that the country currently faces.

There are a range of civil society organisations working in the just transition space working closely with communities, focusing on advocacy and lobbying, at the policy level both the national and international levels. However, there are glaring inequalities in cases of access to resources and balance of power in the civil society space itself, especially at the much needed local space. Organised business as well as stakeholders in the private sector have formed partnerships and collaborations to champion their interests with the aim to achieve transformation of the energy sector and to represent "Business Voice on Energy". Business has produced numerous documents on the just transition, notable the Climate Pathways project for a Just Transition in South Africa in collaboration with numerous institutions, with an emphasis on closer collaboration with government.

Model for a diverse voice on climate action Local communities are also increasingly contributing to thinking and knowledge production on the just transition, particularly from the perspective of those that are currently directly impacted by the transition. This is true for many communities have had to bear the burdens of unplanned coal transition and the adverse consequences thereof , and to who, a just transition means “a break with, and within the present order with an aim of creating a new energy social order. What is evident, though, is that no one organisation—be it civil society, business, labour, or the government—can achieve a just transition by itself. Rather, it demands a co-ordinated, multi-stakeholder approach that leverages the abilities, strengths, and resources of each partner.

Rather than merely informing and requesting feedback from stakeholders on policies, legislation, and climate action that have already been conceptualised, the Presidential Climate Commission is collaborating with stakeholders to create solutions that specifically address their specific needs and concerns. This methodology is very different from the conventional public participation processes, which have frequently been condemned for their ineffectiveness and for failing to meaningfully engage communities, business, and labour as genuine partners in the decision-making process and implementation. What sets this approach apart is that it emphasises co-creation and co-implementation. The objective is to collaboratively create local solutions that will actually meet the requirements of people living there and can aid in economic diversification, job creation, and poverty reduction.

By harnessing such collaboration and participation, progress can be made in ensuring transparency, responsiveness to local needs, and social inclusivity. It must involve participatory planning, information and knowledge sharing, as well decision making. Much of the work on the just transition in South Africa has been framed at the national level, which has been valuable for establishing a coherent and co-ordinated vision and roadmap. However, the experiences and views of many social partners is that there is not ‘one just transition’, but multiple ‘just transitions’ playing out simultaneously, cutting across sectors and interacting with one another across scales. South Africa’s just transition will require a whole-of-society transformation and will require building consensus amidst complexity and uncertainty that accompanies all major transitions.