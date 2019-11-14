Comair Airways Limited announced on Thursday that it will continue its operations, following the threatened industrial action at South African Airways. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG - Comair Airways Limited announced on Thursday that it will continue its operations, following the threatened industrial action at South African Airways Technical (SAAT). The airline said that contingency plans were in place to mitigate any impact the SAAT strike could potentially have on the fleet availability and flight schedule.

“We will do everything possible to keep customers informed and to minimise the impact of any SAAT strike action. Serving our customers remains our priority,” said Wrenelle Stander, Comair’s Joint CEO.

The enterprise said customers could check the latest flight information on the relevant websites.

South African Airlines (SAA) said on Thursday it would offer unions a revised wage increase in a bid to avert a strike that has forced the airline to cancel domestic and international flights scheduled for Friday.