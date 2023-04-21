The South African government has hit out at claims that Elon Musk’s satellite internet constellation, operated by SpaceX, is being blocked in the country. Mondli Gungubele, the minister of communication and digital technologies, said in a statement yesterday that he had noted reports from news outlets attributed to an opposition party that the government is preventing the operation of a satellite internet service company, Starlink, owned by Elon Musk.

"To operate an electronic communications network, such as satellite, to offer a service in South Africa, an Electronic Communications Network Service (iECNS) license and an individual Electronic Communications Service (iECS) license used in conjunction with a Radio Frequency Spectrum license are a requirement,” the statement read. The department said these were obtainable from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa). “The custodian of the licensing process is Icasa, which has advised the minister that such applications have not been received from Starlink. It isnot true that government is blocking the operation of Starlink in South Africa.