CAPE TOWN - South Africans could soon access educational content online via a US online education platform, according to Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
The Minister was speaking on day 1 of AfricaCom during a panel discussion on Fourth Industrial Revolution and Human Capital Development for Africa. Coursera is an American online learning platform founded by Stanford professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller that offers massive open online courses (MOOC), specializations, and degrees.
Coursera works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects, such as engineering, humanities, medicine, biology, social sciences, mathematics, business, computer science, digital marketing, data science, and others. As of June 2018, Coursera had more than 33 million registered users and more than 2,400 courses.