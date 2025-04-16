Concerns rise over potential Transnet strike amid wage dispute

Fears continue of Transnet looming employees' strike due to a wage dispute. This follows the United National Transport Union (Untu) confirming on Wednesday that it has received the certificate of non-resolution from the CCMA on Wednesday. Untu declared a deadlock in talks for the 2025/2026 financial year on Monday, rejecting Transnet’s latest wage offer of 6%. Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) voiced their concerns about the expected strike.

Untu said it had received the certificate of non-resolution from the CCMA. “However, we are busy with a balloting process so we can procedurally obtain a mandate from members on the strike action.” Transnet, in a statement on Tuesday, said that it welcomed Untu’s decision to ballot its members, as this will serve as a true reflection of employees’ wishes. “We trust that the balloting process will be done in an appropriate manner, following acceptable protocols and prescripts.” Tonny Molise, the deputy president of the Truckers Association of South Africa (Tasa), said during the 2022 strike, companies incurred losses estimated at around R815 000 per day. “We fear seeing similar patterns emerge now. Every day the port remains affected adds to the financial strain on operators, many of whom are still recovering from previous disruptions and the broader economic pressures."