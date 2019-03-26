

CAPE TOWN – The South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (Sacpcmp) has added its voice to the organisations calling for the government to act against an “alarming increase” in the number of incidences of intimidation by the so-called “construction mafia”.

Last week, the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors issued a letter to the Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, and other government departments pleading for the government to take action.





This followed similar concerns expressed in the same week by Master Builders SA and the Association of South African Quantity Surveyors (Asaqs).





“Intimidation in any environment is never acceptable, and the threats that have beset our construction sites and projects are deplorable,” the registrar of the Sacpcmp, Moroka Isaac Butcher Matutle, said in a statement.





“The Sacpcmp has been shocked by the extent of reports this week alone pertaining to gun violence, threats, and employees running for their safety, not to mention the billions of rands lost in damaged, burnt and vandalised property,” said Matutle.





Asaqs’ Yunus Bayat said on Friday that construction projects worth more than R25billion had been disrupted and halted by violent groups, and pictures from these scenes looked like “footage from a war zone”.





