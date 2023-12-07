Consulting Engineers SA elects David Leukes as its president

He was elected at Cesa’s 70th Annual General Meeting on November 28. He succeeds Olu Soluade in the position, with Knight Piésold Africa regional manager Vishal Haripersad assuming the role of vice-president of the organisation, a position that was held by his predecessor Leukes.

Consulting Engineers South Africa (Cesa), a voluntary association of about 600 consulting engineering member firms, said yesterday that it had elected David Leukes as its new president.

Leukes has served as a member of the Cesa board for several years and is managing director of BVi Consulting Engineers, a CESA member company. He completed his National Diploma in Civil Engineering at the Cape Technikon and subsequently attained his BTech Degree at the Free State Technikon. Leukes also has an MBA Degree from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

“I have over 25 years’ experience in the industry, having risen through the ranks at BVi Consulting Engineers, and I am looking forward to using my skills and leadership attributes to contribute towards driving transformation and bringing positive change within our communities,” said Leukes.

Cesa CEO Chris Campbell congratulated Leukes on his new role within the organisation and reiterated his support: “We are looking forward to working with the new president and continuing to drive our focus on partnering with industry stakeholders for sustainable, value for money infrastructure development. The president will be officially introduced to members of the media at our annual Cesa Media Breakfast, scheduled for 1st February 2024 at the Radisson Blu in Sandton.”