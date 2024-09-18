Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Consumer inflation slows for third consecutive month, paving the way for rate cut

In month-on-month terms inflation was at 0.1% in August compared to 0.4% a month before. Picture Leon Lestrade/ Independent Newspapers.

In month-on-month terms inflation was at 0.1% in August compared to 0.4% a month before. Picture Leon Lestrade/ Independent Newspapers.

Published Sep 18, 2024

Share

Headline consumer inflation in South Africa fell to 4.4% year-on-year in August from 4.6% in July, Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The 4.4% reading was slightly lower than the expected number, which spells good news for consumers in the country.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation would fall to 4.5%, taking it to the midpoint of the central bank's target range for the first time in more than three years.

This paves the way for a rate cut to be announced by the South African Reserve Bank tomorrow.

In month-on-month terms inflation was at 0.1% in August compared to 0.4% a month before.

“ This is the lowest inflation print since April 2021 when the rate was also 4,4%. Lower annual rates were recorded for several product groups, most notably transport, housing, and restaurants and hotels. In contrast, inflation for food & non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) and alcoholic beverages & tobacco edged higher in August,” StatsSA said.

Transport inflation loses steam

All transport-related products recorded softer annual rates in August.

Fuel prices continued to trend downward, declining for a third consecutive month.

The fuel index dipped by 0,5% month-on-month, slowing the annual rate to 1,8%. Motorists using inland 95-octane petrol paid 15c less per litre in August (R23,11) compared with July (R23,26).1

Diesel followed a similar trend, with motorists enjoying a fourth consecutive cut.

The average price for a litre of diesel was R23,23 in August compared with R23,35 the month before. Transport’s influence on overall inflation has waned since mid-2022, when it was the biggest factor behind the rise in the cost of living.

It accounted for 44% of overall inflation in July that year. Fast forward to August 2024, transport accounted for 9%, placing it behind other major contributors such as housing and utilities and food and NAB. In August, housing and utilities accounted for a quarter of the total inflation rate.

Food inflation edges higher

After an 8-month downtrend, annual food and NAB inflation picked up in August, rising to 4,7% from 4,5% in July.

Most product groups registered higher annual rates, including bread and cereals; meat; fish; milk, eggs and cheese; oils and fats and vegetables.

Lower rates were recorded for fruit; sugar, sweets and deserts; and both hot and cold beverages.

Annual bread and cereals inflation quickened for a third successive month.

Products with the largest annual price increases include rice (up 17,3%), pizza and pies (up 10,9%) and hot breakfast cereals (up 7,9%).

The monthly rise in bread and cereals was 0,4%, with notable increases recorded for grain-based products such as bread flour (up 2,1%), brown bread (up 1,3%) and white bread (up 1,2%).

While the meat index increased on an annual basis, prices dipped by 0,4% between July and August.

Several chicken and beef products were cheaper in the month, with notable decreases recorded for fresh whole chicken (down 2,2%), sausage (down 1,7%), chicken giblets (down 1,3%) and beef mince (down 1,3%).

On the other hand, bacon, beef extract, corned beef, fresh chicken portions, ham and biltong were more expensive.

Hot beverage inflation continues to burn. Despite the annual print slipping from 17,6% in July to 17,5% in August, it remains the group with the highest rate among all food and NAB categories.

Instant coffee inflation hit a 19-month high at 22,3%. The average price for 250 grams of instant coffee was R67,37 in August 2024, up from R52,71 in August 2023.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

federal reservesa reserve banksouth africafree market economynational governmentbusinessfinancegdpmoney mattersconsumersinflationinterest ratespublic transportfood basketfood pricesgroceriesconsumer price