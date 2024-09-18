Consumers get relief from lack of load shedding but take strain from higher prices

Consumers in South Africa have been force d to switch brands of products, and bargain hunt due to the high cost of living. Insights from the NIQ Retail Spend Barometer on Tuesday showed that South African shoppers spent a total of R181 billion on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the second quarter (Q2) 2024, representing a 4,8% uplift compared with the same period last year.

The Tech & Durables (T&D) market, meanwhile, remained virtually unchanged from the same period last year at a value of R31 billion for Q2 2024. Recently launched in South Africa, the Barometer provides a comprehensive overview of sales trends to guide brand and retailer strategies. The Barometer tracks food, perishables, home and personal care categories in the FMCG sector and the technical consumer goods, household appliances, and DIY and home improvements categories in the T&D sector.

Nikki Quinn, Retail Lead for sub–Saharan Africa at NIQ and GfK, said, “Two themes dominated retail behaviour during Q2 2024: the cash-strapped consumer’s continued struggle with the high cost of living and a pause in Eskom load shedding. Across, the board, we saw consumers hunt for bargains and switch brands and stores to save money.” Fresh and frozen foods sales lifted by reliable power supply NIQ data shows that value growth for the FMCG sector dropped from 7.2% in Q2 2023 to 4.8% in the same quarter 2024, despite a boost in consumer confidence and a drop in inflation from 5.4% in 2023 to 5.1% in 2024. All categories experienced lower growth year-over-year, except for tobacco. The fresh food, frozen food and personal care categories experienced the most robust growth, growing at 8.2%, 9% and 8.6% respectively.

Meanwhile, homecare, snacking, beverages and ambient food saw a significant drop off in growth versus Q2 2023 as consumers reprioritised their spending. “Perishable goods were one of the big winners for the quarter, with consumers spending more on fresh and frozen foods due to a more reliable power supply,” Quinn said. “However, persistent inflation, particularly food prices, remained a deep concern for consumers. People are focusing on the basics and keeping their eyes open for specials and promotions,” Quinn added.

The T&D market overall experienced lower growth than in Q2 2023, dragged down by price deflation and lower revenues in the telecom segment. Large screen televisions (74” and above) outperformed, selling unusually well for the category outside the Black Friday and festive season windows. In Q2 2024, home appliances saw a significant turnaround with an 11.3% increase, compared to the 6.1% decline in Q2 2023.

Soft growth in 2023 was due to the market normalising after strong gains in the pandemic when consumers invested in their homes. Major appliances, especially washing machines and refrigeration, saw double-digit value growth. Small appliances like air fryers, along with food preparation and hair stylers, also contributed significantly.

With average selling prices remaining flat, growth is attributable to higher unit sales. Technical Consumer Goods remained nearly flat in Q2 2024, following slight growth in Q2 2023. Routers, desk computing, monitors, gaming consoles, and mini/Bluetooth speakers showed significant growth, while core wearables, headphones, and smart mobile phones declined.