Conveyor belt damaged in fire returns to full operation at Richards Bay

One of three conveyor belts damaged in the October 2021 fires has returned to full operation at the Richards Bay Bulk Terminal, prioritising the handling of coal exports. This will see more than 400 coal trucks off the road as the 2.2 kilometre – long conveyor belt has an output of more than three million tons per year.

The Port of Richards Bay is critical to South Africa as it transports more than 90% of coal mined in South Africa.

Managing executive at the Richards Bay Terminals Thulasizwe Dlamini said in a statement on Tuesday that the rebuild program had been rolling out over the past two years.

“I am very grateful that we did not default on the undertaking we made. The team has been steadfast in getting this infrastructure back on track. It is exciting that we are going to be able to service our customers efficiently again” he said. Dlamini added that the terminal was working on returning the remaining two conveyor belts to operations in July this year.