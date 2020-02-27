Coronavirus fears cast pall over emerging market stocks, mainland China shares gain

JOHANNESBURG - Emerging market stocks extended losses on concerns about a jump in new coronavirus cases outside China though a move to trim South Africa’s budget deficit briefly lifted the rand.

The number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing inside the country.

MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks fell 0.4% to fresh 12-week lows. But gains is mainland China stocks capped losses as China reported its slowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in almost a month although the number of new cases continued to rise.





“Until recently, the most likely scenario appeared to be that the virus would mainly affect China’s economy, and that, most of the loss would be made up over coming quarters,” said Jonas Goltermann, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.





“But the continued heavy restrictions within China and the spread of the virus across the globe challenges the assumption that the outbreak will blow over with only limited damage.”





Shares in Turkey, South Africa Russia , Poland all lost more than 0.8%, while Budapest-listed shares gave up 0.4%.





South Korean and Taiwan shares lost more than 1% - among the steepest declines in the emerging market universe.





South Korea’s won traded steady, giving up early gains on the central bank’s surprise decision to hold interest rates. Expectations of a rate cut at Thursday’s meeting had risen after the rapid rise in the number of infected cases in the country this month.





As tensions in Syria continued, Turkey’s lira trade flat having hit its lowest since May 2019, while Russia’s rouble lost 0.4% against a weak dollar and 1% against a strong euro.



