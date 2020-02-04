CAPE TOWN – A new report compiled by LearnBonds.com has revealed that the Coronavirus – known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), is projected to be the costliest epidemic since 2000.
Data released by the financial publication on Tuesday indicated that by the first quarter of 2020, the virus was expected to have cost China about $62 billion (R915 billion), an equivalent of 2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
Already the impact on Chinese economic growth prospects has been felt since the virus has led to shutdowns across the country. Based on these calculations the impact on the global GDP might be severe, according to the LearnBonds.com report.
The Coronavirus has unnerved markets across the world. As the week began commodities took a beating on the JSE as Chinese stocks slid after the Chinese stock market opened following the extension of the Lunar New Year on the escalating uncertainties over the Coronavirus.
According to LearnBonds.com, Coronavirus is projected to be the costliest epidemic when compared with other disease outbreaks including Ebola, Swine flu among others. This is despite the fact that previous diseases such as Swine Flu and Ebola had a much higher death toll.