Corporate SA, does the shoe fit?
Philippa Larkin
CORPORATE South Africa, does the shoe fit? We know that you can never have too many pairs of shoes. However, some kids have none. Kasi Angels Foundation is on a fundraising drive to provide 100 000 school shoes to disadvantaged learners this year as winter is upon us.
This foundation, which is a no-profit organisation, has donated thousands of school shoes over the past three years. Please contact Gerald Nomlala on 0731862926 for more information.
Kasi’s mission statement is to work with individuals who are impacted by life adversities, inspire them to become better people and integrate them back to society while preserving our environment.
Do you know each year consists of about 6 000 waking hours? Children, on average, spend about 1 000 of them in school.
If one had to walk a thousand steps, yes fitness app aside, it is hard to imagine a school child being able to concentrate on their lessons in a classroom with cold feet, yet alone trying to get to school with no shoes.
The bracing wellness methods by Wim Hof of breathing and extreme cold to help your immune system do not apply here.
We all know how important education is to give learners a chance amid South Africa’s grim unemployment.
Carrie Bradshaw in Sex in the City, once famously said, “When one door closes, a shoe box opens.”
