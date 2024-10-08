Cosatu protests at JSE: calls for immediate end to worker layoffs

Cosatu yesterday demanded a moratorium on retrenchments as hundreds of its members and affiliated unions gathered outside the JSE offices in Sandton, Gauteng. Monday marks the World Day for Decent Work, which saw labour federation Cosatu hold a nationwide strike to highlight the plight of workers in the face of joblessness and the rising cost of living.

Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said chief among their grievances was the high employment rate with 11.3 million people needing jobs. “Despite this, employers continue to retrench workers from the few jobs we do have. Cosatu is demanding a moratorium on retrenchments. As you know policy is a political choice, so with today's march Cosatu is putting issues that impact workers on the table so they can be prioritised, and the conversation around addressing these various issues can begin,” Sabela said. Cosatu gave the government and all other entities, including business advocacy groups, 14 days to respond to its various memorandums.

“Cosatu will continue to participate actively in the different forums including Nedlac, Parliament, bargaining councils, etc. to ensure we defend and strengthen workers' rights,” Sabela added. The JSE said it has accepted a memorandum from Cosatu. “As a key player in the economy, the JSE is acutely aware of the importance of having fair, equitable and safe working environments. As an exchange, it is fundamental to our business and principles that we lead by example in fostering safe and equitable working conditions,” it said.

It added that upon receiving the memorandum, the JSE would carefully assess its contents and subsequently determine the best course of action. Cosatu Gauteng chairperson Amos Monyela told Eyewitness News it was time for JSE-listed companies to have fair wealth distribution. “We want to engage with all the companies that are on the JSE and provide direction on the economy and how they can grow the economy, and why they should not retrench workers in this country because the owners of those companies are not even sitting on the JSE. They are on holidays enjoying the fruits and blood of workers without even (giving) back to workers.”