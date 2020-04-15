Covid-19: Coronation bigwigs donate 33% of their salaries, R5 million to Solidarity Fund

CAPE TOWN – Coronation Fund Managers’ senior leadership has upped the ante in the battle with the impact of Covid-19 by donating R5 million to the Solidarity Response Fund, which allows South African organisations and people to support the fight against the pandemic with donations. Coronation chief executive Anton Pillay, said in a comunique to staff that its senior leadership agreed to join corporate peers in matching the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s initiative and would contribute 33 percent of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund for 3 months starting at the end of April. During, the President’s announcement of a two-week extension to the lockdown to April 30 Ramaphosa also announced that he and his cabinet would be taking a 33 percent pay cut for a period of three months, the proceeds of which would be channelled to the Solidarity Fund. “It is our belief that contributing to the fund is the best, most effective way to show our commitment to helping our nation and people as it serves as a high-impact channel through which to distribute resources fast and efficiently to where they are most needed,” said Pillay. Pillay encouraged staff each of you to consider contributing to the Solidarity Fund, ensuring that necessary humanitarian relief is provided. “Any rand amount or percentage of your salary will be welcomed in showing our unified support to those people that need it most.”

A week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Solidarity Fund to care for citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fund has raised more than R500 million in donations.

The Solidarity Fund recorded inflows of R500 million one week after its launch and more than R2 billion from local and international donors in just two weeks of its launch.

The Forum of South Africa’s Directors-General (FOSAD) on Sunday pledged its support for support the call by the National Coronavirus Command Council for members of political leadership and executive layer of the public service, to make contributions to the Solidarity Fund.

Ramaphosa welcomed FOSAD’s decision: "We welcome this patriotic contribution by FOSAD members, who voluntarily made this decision. Every effort made to alleviate the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, is highly appreciated.”

FOSAD called on all public servants in national and provincial departments, including those in public entities to donate to the fund in an effort to support South Africans whose lives had been disrupted by the pandemic and care for those in hospital or medical care.

