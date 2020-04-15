Covid-19 impact: SA economy in sharpest decline since August 2008

CAPE TOWN – The dramatic 3.3 percent decline in the BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) showed the economy was shrinking rapidly, demonstrating the extent of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact. According to a report released by BankservAfrica on Wednesday, on a seasonally adjusted basis, this decline is the sharpest drop since August 2008. The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) is the quickest and broadest monthly indicator of economic activity in the South African economy. It is an insightful tool that captures transactions under R5 million to provide almost immediate feedback on each economic sector's performance. BankservAfrica economists said usually one would not give much weighting to the monthly change. “However, this steep decline points to a sharp slowdown in the South African economy. More concerning, our other data suggests this is not the end. We could see much worse in April and in the months following.” The BETI declined by 0.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. The quarter-on-quarter fall of 3 percent is the biggest shrinkage since January 2016, according to the report.

The South African government’s nationwide lockdown from late March helped lift consumer spending. Transactions spiked as South Africans rushed to the shops just before it was implemented.

But activity soon quietened down.

BankservAfrica economists noted that what was interesting in the March data was that while the volume of transactions increased, the value per transaction declined by 1.1 percent in real terms.

“The number of transactions recorded in the BETI was 103.3 million for March. Although it was 3.3 percent up, the real value declined by 2.7 percent. This could be due to wholesalers, manufacturers and retailers, including pharmacies, making bulk stock purchases.

“These were in addition to the stockpiling by households. However, the value declined as consumer spending for higher-priced items, such as vehicles slowed down,” they said.

BankservAfrica economists said with the BETI down to January 2019 levels, the historic close correlation between the BETI and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) performance suggested that South Africa’s annual GDP growth for 2020 would be lower than originally anticipated pre-Covid-19.

On Tuesday the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) announced that it expected the country’s GDP to contract by of 6.1 percent in 2020, compared with the -0.2 percent expectation just three weeks ago.

