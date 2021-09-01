Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver pre-recorded message at Limpopo investment conference

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Wednesday scheduled to deliver a message to the 2021 Limpopo provincial investment conference. The Presidency said Ramaphosa’s pre-recorded message was scheduled to be broadcast at 10am.

“The message will be delivered to the two-day virtual investment conference which is hosted by the Limpopo provincial government,” said acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale. “The annual event brings together the private sector, government and industry to attract investments and pave the way for nurturing and supporting industrialisation in Limpopo and enable the province to thus make a substantial contribution to the provincial economic investment drive.” He said the conference is part of the province’s effort to grow domestic and international investment and will showcase new investment opportunities for the province.

“The event will profile the strengths and comparative advantages Limpopo offers investors and trade partners. The conference precedes and bolsters the national South Africa Investment Conference, hosted annually by President Ramaphosa,” said Seale. The Limpopo conference will commence with sectoral panel discussions on building and implementing small business growth opportunities, unlocking agricultural value chains, mining and mineral beneficiaries, industrial infrastructure, tourism, special economic zones, renewable and alternative energy, ICT and digital opportunities. Last year in November, at the conclusion of the third annual South Africa Investment Conference, Ramaphosa said the event had put the country back on track to secure the ambitious R1.5 trillion target for five years.

“This year’s investment conference has, in the main, been about implementation. But it has also been about new investments, about companies that are looking beyond the pandemic to invest in a growing economy. ’’I am therefore immensely pleased to announce here today that we are firmly on track to meet our five year target of $100 billion in new investments,” Ramaphosa said at the time, in his concluding remarks. “At the time we set this target in April 2018, this was equivalent to R1.2 trillion. In this, the third year of hosting the South Africa Investment Conference, 50 companies have made investment commitments to the value of R109.6 billion.”