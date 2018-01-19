JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the resignation of Eskom Chairperson, Zethemba Khoza, the opposition party said in a statement.





The statement read, "His resignation does not absolve him of the role he played in Eskom’s decline and the DA will not allow Khoza, or any other person implicated in corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or State Capture, to escape the consequences. It is imperative that there is no unnecessary delay in the appointment of a new Eskom Chair and CEO. We cannot allow speculation to do even more damage to our besieged energy utility."





The DA further stated that Khoza’s resignation and the leadership vacuum at Eskom once again shows Minister Lynn Brown’s complete inability to manage our SOEs.





"The appointment of suitable and capable Chairperson and CEO is only the first step in helping Eskom recover from the chronic mismanagement and looting which has brought the parastatal to the brink of collapse," the statement concluded.









South African authorities are due to name a new executive chairman for troubled power utility Eskom within 24 hours, broadcaster eNCA television said on Saturday, adding that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was the front-runner.

A spokesman for the state firm said he was not aware that such an announcement was scheduled.

Eskom, which supplies virtually all of the power for Africa’s most advanced economy, has been embroiled in governance and graft crises and has delayed its interim results, a move that could see trading of its debt suspended on the Johannesburg bourse.







