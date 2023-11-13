DBSA has expertise to resolve grid transmission funding vacuum

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) will be taking lessons from neighbouring Mozambique on how to finance the expansion of South Africa’s required 14 000km transmission network, in partnership with other stakeholders, to plug the electricity deficit. This comes as the minister of electricity has stated that the expansion of the transmission grid will cost South Africa R210 billion, money that the struggling power utility Eskom does not have.

As a result, the government is unbundling Eskom and has established the National Transmission Company of SA, over and above lobbying the private sector to finance the lion’s share of the required spend in order to evacuate energy generated by Independent Power Producers (IPPs). DBSA group executive for transacting Mpho Mokwele on Friday told BR that the bank was thinking deeply on how to catalyse the private sector into funding transmission. Mokwele was speaking exclusively to BR after attending the African Development Bank (AfDB) Africa Investment Forum’s Market Days in Marrakesh, Morocco, where he presented the bank’s latest projects.

He said the DBSA, fortunately, has exposure elsewhere within the African continent, and so it was able to take lessons from being involved in these projects and bring them back home. “There is a similar structure on transmission that was involving the private sector, the Temane Transmission Project (TTP), that was implemented in order to get around exactly the same problem,” Mokwele said. “In that type of structure you had an IPP that could not even bring power to the grid. You needed a transmission line in order to get around that problem.”

The TTP transmission project, which started being laid between Maputo and Vilanculos/Temane in March last year, is funded using grant and concessional finance offered by the World Bank, OPEC Fund, Africa Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, and the Norwegian government. The project will install a 563km transmission system from Temane to the capital Maputo and upgrade/build sub-stations in southern Mozambique. Mokwele said the power utility, Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), also has the same issues as Eskom in terms of deteriorating balance sheet which constrained its ability to borrow, meaning it could not assist in terms of transmission.

“So they did a clever thing advised by the likes of the World Bank and African Development Bank. They set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and said this SPV is going to house this transmission. So that structure is called an Independent Transmission Project,” Mokwele said. “This power plant is now able to pay for transmission, and they pay the money into the SPV and they call that the use-of-system tariff, then the transmission line becomes a viable project and is able to pay for the debt. “So those types of structures, we then need to take those ideas, then implement them in South Africa. But it's not going to be a ‘Big Bang’ approach where you construct hundreds of kilometres of transmission lines all over the country, strengthening the grid.

“It’s going to be decentralised, it’s going to be done in pockets where you've got a group of renewable energy power plants team up and resolve it together. They are going to be able to pay for the transmission lines in order to evacuate and feed power to the grid. “So the solutions are there, the funding requirements are quite scary, but the finance solution will take the likes of us to develop those and bring that to fruition. We will be playing a leading role, we will bring on board the likes of the AfDB, the likes of the World Bank, because they are quite involved when it comes to backbone infrastructure such as transmission, and then bring on board commercial banks if they are interested.” The DBSA has pioneered and catalysed several national programmes to address energy security including the establishment and financing of the Independent Power Producer’s renewable energy programmes, Embedded Energy Generation Investment Plan, (EGIP) the Infrastructure Fund, (IF), the Infrastructure Investment Partnership Fund, (IIPSA) and more recently the National Water Partnerships Programme (NWPP).

In August, the DBSA convened a round-table meeting to discuss various blended finance and resource mobilisation strategies to address South Africa’s electricity transmission grid challenges. DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako on Friday also reiterated that they were on the forefront of creating an enabling environment for the transmission financing. “We are in discussions with Eskom in developing and moving around how we can support the infrastructure roll-out and also looking at different models of implementation,” Mosako said.

“It's not just about Eskom doing it alone. It's about how we create an ecosystem of partnerships so that we can build new transmission lines as a development finance institution. “I mean, we have done that before with the IPP office which is within DBSA and we have demonstrated how we have set up structures for private sector participation. “And that's where we are seeing a road for the DBSA around the development of a transmission program for Eskom to enable private sector participation.”