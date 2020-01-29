JOHANNESBURG - Troubled national carrier SAA yesterday received a R3.5 billion shot in the arm from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) following weeks of the government scrambling to secure funding to keep it afloat.
The business rescue practitioner confirmed that SAA had received the funding, which would be fully guaranteed by the National Treasury. Louise Brugman, the business rescue practitioners’ spokesperson, said the team would immediately draw R2bn from the loan facility. “Discussions held with financial institutions have been fruitful with the DBSA offering to provide the next tranche of post commencement funding for a total amount of R3.5 billion, with an immediate draw-down of R2bn,” Brugman said.
“Furthermore, funding for the restructuring phase after the plan is adopted is being considered by potential funders.” SAA was put into business rescue last year with the government promising to pump R2bn into the process, saying that a further R2bn would come from lenders. The business rescue practitioners are expected to table their turnaround strategy by the end of the month. The government missed the bailout deadline earlier this month, leading to speculation that it had washed its hands of SAA.