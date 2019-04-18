The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has officially launched the Unemployed Youth Skills Programme. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry has officially launched the Unemployed Youth Skills Programme. The programme is facilitated by the Manchu Group in partnership with Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA). The Durban Chamber will be project managing the programme which the Manchu Group will facilitate over the next three months.

Sixty unemployed youth have been selected to participate in the programme restricted to the information and technology (IT) and agriculture sectors.

The Durban Chamber first announced the enterprise development partnership in January 2019, calling for applicants under the age of 35, who are unemployed and have a business-related qualification. The response was massive and the Durban Chamber’s Enterprise Development team then reviewed all the applications and short-listed sixty candidates.

The Durban Chamber’s Chief Operations Officer, Zee Zeka-Ngcamu said it was very important for young graduates to be equipped for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

"ICT is the fastest growing industry globally which is why the Durban Chamber partnered with MICT SETA and the Manchu group to develop and project manage this programme that will benefit and create opportunities for the youth," said Zeka-Ngcamu.

"Manchu Group are excited to be launching this programme in KwaZulu-Natal as it has already been launched in Gauteng. Partnering with the Durban Chamber allows us to have a greater impact due to their extensive networks and forums. The success of this programme in KwaZulu-Natal will lead to its roll-out in other provinces as well," said Joe Manchu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manchu Group.

Sphamandla Cele from the Durban Youth Computer Village, who will be the main facilitator for the programme, said there was a mismatch between the education system and industry requirements.

“SETAs are created to bridge this gap and provide training and education to address the misalignment between tertiary education and the workplace,” said Cele.

The programme comprises eight modules which are SETA accredited. Content focus is on project management and work readiness. The MICT SETA will be giving all candidates a stipend of R 2 850, 00 monthly until the end of the three-month programme.

Nasirah Govindsamy from MICT SETA said internships, work-integrated-learning bursaries and skills programmes were learning interventions run by SETA’s to develop skills in our country’s workforce.

The launch ended with a motivational talk by young entrepreneur, Skhumbuzo Miyazi, who is the co-founder of Mzansi Coffee.

Miyazi shared his entrepreneurial journey and encouraged the youth to participate in their communities and take all opportunities seriously.

