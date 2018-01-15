CAPE TOWN - Power utility, Eskom is battling to finalise its interim financial statements because of growing concern of its capacity to refinance maturing debt.

The long-awaited statements for the six months to September is expected by the end of this month.

The state owned enterprise (SOE) is meanwhile expected to go to the international market later this month with a R12.3 billion bond issue. If the issue is successful, this will provide some content to lenders to roll over existing debt.

However, the bond issue may be dependent on the interim financial statements. Therefore, if Eskom fails to release its statements in due time, it can impact on whether they can go to the market.

Just yesterday, Eskom said that it "remained committed to releasing these results on or before 31 January".

This assertion came after the JSE warned that it would suspend trade in its listed bonds if Eskom did not provide the market with the expected information by the end of this month.

At the backlog of this current debacle, Eskom’s newly appointed board last year had to face the music of a company in financial ruin.

With just R1.2 billion of liquidity reserves in November, which was expected to last until the end of the month, the company fell short of their R20 billion target.

In a report handed to the minister, the financial woes of the SOE was attributed to poor governance.

"Once in the open, a way forward can be paved for addressing the issues and potential future investment", said Eskom spokesperson in November last year, Khulu Phasiwe.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE