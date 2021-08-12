Deficit of working women: companies need to do more

WHILE South Africa already faced a deficit in the number of women at executive level, to have more women drop out of the workforce because of the country’s economic challenges, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, may present other challenges for the country in the future, according to Hollard Life Solutions chief executive Besa Ruele. McKinsey and LeanIn.Org found that 25 percent of women were considering downscaling their careers or leaving the workforce altogether.

Working mothers, women in senior management positions and black women, in particular, were experiencing pressure. This was particularly prevalent in emerging economies such as South Africa. Ruele is among the few women in the country in finance who holds an executive position. She was part of the team overseeing the creation of Hollard Life Solutions out of what were previously two separate business units. Ruele said companies needed to do more to support and retain their female staff by offering more tailored solutions to support women in managing the different roles they had to play, at home and in the workplace, particularly considering the pressures that came with working from home.