State arms company Denel said on Monday it was attending a major global defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi this week. Photo: Supplied/Denel

JOHANNESBURG - State arms company Denel said on Monday it was attending a major global defence exhibition in Abu Dhabi this week to explore new growth opportunities for business in the Middle East and North Africa. Denel said its innovative products and systems would form the centrepiece of the South African pavilion at the February 17-21 International Defence Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our intention is to showcase the quality and the versatility of Denel’s products, especially in the fields of turret systems for combat vehicles, integrated weapon stations and missile technology,” group CEO Danie du Toit said.

The exhibition is the largest defence and technology fair in the Middle East and North Africa and is expected to attract more than 1,200 exhibitors and some 110,000 visitors.

Du Toit said it would provide an opportunity to meet with defence decision-makers, industry leaders and analysts and to raise awareness about the range of Denel’s products and capabilities, with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Qatar considering major defence acquisitions in the near future.

Denel Vehicle Systems has a long-standing with the International Golden Group to supply RG31 mine-resistant vehicles for the UAE armed forces.

- African News Agency (ANA)