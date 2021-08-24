Department of Employment and Labour warns suppliers to be careful of fraudster scam

These fraudsters are using fraudulent Request for Quotation (RFQ) documents in the Department’s name, it said.

The Department of Employment and Labour has warned the public that fraudsters are attempting to lure suppliers/service providers into providing them with quotations using its departmental letterhead.

According to the department’s notice, Management and Supply Chain Management (SCM) officials distanced themselves from these fraudulent activities and cautioned the public to be attentive as these scams had the potential to leave them devastated.

The department urged service providers and the public at large to be extra vigilant, be aware of fraudsters and media sites that falsely claim to represent the Employment and Labour Department.

Under these circumstances it urged the service providers to verify any correspondence, especially RFQs they received in the name of the department. To verify the authenticity of requests for services the public can contact the following officials at Provincial Offices and Head office: