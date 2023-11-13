Department to meet Polokwane farmers over foot and mouth outbreak

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development will be meeting with farmers in Polokwane and surrounding areas as part of efforts to address challenges and raise awareness on the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, stock theft and market access for promotion of agricultural entrepreneurship.
The awareness campaign takes place and will be hosted in partnership with the office of the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in Limpopo and the Polokwane Municipality.
The purpose is to address challenges posed by animal diseases, market access and stock theft within farming communities in the province.
Continued FMD and other animal diseases awareness remains a cornerstone for disease control in Limpopo and the rest of the country.
Awareness of farmers in the FMD zones and free zones is also crucial in maintaining biosecurity for livestock.
The department will bring interventions and address challenges faced by young people and farmers in Polokwane and surrounding areas.
