Deputy minister of finance, Mondli Gungubele. Photo: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - South African’s state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said on Wednesday a whistleblower has made new corruption allegations against two of its board members and the acting chief executive.



In response to calls by journalists seeking his comment, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the Board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Mondli Gungubele has released a statement via the office of the ministry of finance.





Gungubele said in the emailed statement, “I have noted the decision by my fellow board members to investigate the allegations against me contained in an email circulated this week by a ‘whistle-blower’. I welcome the opportunity to clear this matter once and for all. However, I am confident that I have done nothing wrong.”





The PIC said in a statement earlier today, "Having received an e-mail from an anonymous whistleblower, James Noko, regarding allegations of impropriety that implicate two Non-Executive Directors of the PIC Board and the Acting Chief Executive Officer, the Board held a special Board meeting on Tuesday evening, 29 January 2019, given the seriousness of the matter. Following the recusal of the three affected Board members, the Board meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chairman, Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi. At the meeting, it was resolved to immediately conduct a forensic investigation into these allegations. The Board will engage the services of an experienced Senior Counsel to assist the Board with the said investigation."



