CAPE TOWN - South Africa's mining industry should speed up transformation in the sector to let more black players in, or face pressure from the population, deputy mineral resources minister Godfrey Oliphant warned on Thursday.

"The message to the mining industry is that ... the time for transformation in a meaningful way is actually now," Oliphant said on the last day of the industry's annual "mining indaba" in Cape Town.

"If we don’t rise up to the challenges of transformation we might be put under pressure by society to do things which we might regret," he added.

- African News Agency (ANA)




