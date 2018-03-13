



Makwakwa resigned with immediate effect after working at SARS for 22 years.





Moyane said he was doing so for personal reasons and would make all his personal tax statements available for scrutiny.





"He regards this as being an opportune moment to exit SARS after being cleared of all the allegations of misconduct through a formal disciplinary hearing," Moyane said.





Makwakwa was suspended and investigated over suspicious payments into his bank account.





- African News Agency (ANA)





