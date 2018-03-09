File image: A view of the Hollywood sign in the Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, California. (Reuters).

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is home to many Hollywood stars with international movies being shot locally. Would you have guessed that these Hollywood movies were shot on your doorstep?

Take a look at these movies which have been shot in SA:

1. District 9

Picture: District 9 poster. (Wikipedia).

This 2009 fantasy thriller was produced by New Zealand film director, Peter Jackson and Australian film producer, Carolynne Cunningham. The movie was filmed in Johannesburg.

It featured American actor William Allen Young alongside South African actors Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope and Nathalie Boltt to but name a few.

The film grossed $30 million at the box office.

2. The Avengers

Picture: The Avengers poster. (Wikipedia)

Marvel film, The Avengers: Age of Ultron features a scene in one of SA’s cities, Johannesburg.

The 2015 film features Jhb in a scene where Hulk and The Iron Man have a face off in the city centre.

The film features American actors with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

It grossed $1.04 billion at the box office.

3. Tomb Raider

Picture: Tomb Raider poster. (Wikipedia).

Action-adventure video game turned movie, Tomb Raider has been shot in and around Cape Town.

The 2018 film which features Swedish actress Alicia Vikander is scheduled to be released at cinemas on March 16, 2018.

Vikander has been spotted around Cape Town in January last year, reports Weekend Argus.

4. The Dark Tower

Picture: The Dark Tower poster. (Wikipedia).

This 2017 fantasy film was partly shot in certain locations in SA. These reportedly include the Karoo desert and Cederberg Mountain range.

The film features English actor, Idris Alba occupying the leading role.

The Dark Tower grossed $113.2 million at the box office.

5. Maze Runner: The Death Curse

Picture: The Maze Runner poster. (Wikipedia).

This 2018 mystery film which is currently on circuit at cinemas, has reportedly been shot in SA.

This comes after production moved from British Columbia to SA. The film features international actors with the likes of Dylan O’ Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario.

